Chris Brown denies being anti-Semitic after dancing to Kanye West’s controversial new song

"In no way shape or form am I antisemitic!!! I'm pro-life and I make music for the entire world!"

By Anagricel Duran
Chris Brown and Kanye West attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
Chris Brown has denied being anti-Semitic after he was seen dancing to Kanye West‘s controversial new track.

A video circulating social media showed the ‘Wall To Wall’ singer dancing with West to the latter’s new song ‘Vultures’ at a party in Dubai. The song marks West’s return after he was hit with a raft of anti-Semitism allegations last year and sees him directly address the accusations before potentially adding fuel to them with the lyrics: “How I’m anti-Semitic, I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

After receiving backlash for dancing to the track, specifically to that controversial line, Brown took to his Instagram stories to share that he is not anti-Semitic. “In no way shape or form am I antisemetic (sic)!!! I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world!!!!!!,” began his message.

He continued: “So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it (sic)! This [is] for the million of young kids that look up to [me] and may be confused.”

Accusations of anti-Semitism were first levelled against West in October 2022 after he said that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, whom he claims have a link with Black people. An ex-staffer at TMZ has also claimed that the rapper once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with the site.

More recently, it was alleged that West drew a swastika in a meeting with Adidas about his Yeezy footwear line, and former employees of the company suggested he had been engaging in anti-Semitic behaviour since early meetings in 2013.

Adidas officially cut ties with West in October 2022 in light of anti-Semitic remarks he made on social media. The rapper denied that his statements were anti-Semitic, claiming the term was “not factual” and that he didn’t “believe in that term”.

He was later labelled the ‘Anti-Semite of the Year‘ by watchdog group StopAntisemitism, and widely condemned by figures in the entertainment industry, politicians, and organisations.

Chris Brown Instagram Stories Screengrab. Credit: Chris Brown's Instagram.
In other Chris Brown news, the hitmaker won the best R&B award at this year’s MTV EMAs.

Brown was also recently sued for allegedly hospitalising a man after he beat him with a tequila bottle and stomped on him in a London nightclub.

TMZ has obtained lawsuit documents filed on behalf of Abe Diaw, who claims that the pop star smashed him over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in February at TAPE nightclub in central London.

It alleges that Brown hit Diaw over the head with “crushing blows” which knocked him unconscious, before stomping on him as he laid passed out on the floor. Additionally, Diaw claims that police in London have surveillance footage of the alleged incident.

