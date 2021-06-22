Chris Brown is under police investigation after a woman alleged that he physically assaulted her at his home over the weekend, it has been reported.

It is claimed that the US musician, 32, “smacked the back of her head so hard her weave came off”, as per TMZ.

The outlet reports that police were called to Brown’s home in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County, California. It’s said the alleged victim, who told officers she had been “slapped”, had no injuries.

Although no arrests were made, Brown could face a misdemeanour charge. He is yet to comment on the claims at the time of writing (June 22).

It comes after the Los Angeles Police Department was called to Brown’s home last month in response to multiple complaints about a disruptive late-night birthday party being held at the property.

A sexual assault lawsuit against Brown was dismissed last year after the singer settled out of court.

An unknown woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Brown in 2018, alleging that she was raped multiple times by a man named Lowell Grissom Jr. while attending a party at the singer’s home in February 2017.

Back in 2009, Brown was found guilty of felony assault following an altercation with Rihanna while the then-couple were on their way to that year’s Grammys. Years later, in 2017, he was accused of “blaming” Rihanna for his assault on her by various domestic abuse charities.

Katie Ghose, chief executive of Women’s Aid, described Brown’s comments in an interview as “victim-blaming”, adding that “abuse or violence of any kind is never the victim’s fault”.

“Despite pleading guilty to felony assault and accepting a plea deal, in this documentary Chris Brown is victim-blaming Rihanna for the horrific physical assault he perpetrated against her back in 2009,” Ghose said.

“Brown is sending out a very dangerous message to both survivors and abusers by relieving himself of responsibility for his actions by blaming Rihanna for provoking him.”

Speaking in the documentary Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life (2017), the artist said: “I remember [Rihanna] tried to kick me, just like her beating shit, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her, and it busted her lip, and when I saw it I was in shock, I was ‘fuck, why did I hit her like that?’”