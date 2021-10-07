Chris Brown will not face criminal charges for alleged battery case

Chris Brown will not face criminal charges for an alleged case of battery that took place in June, it has been reported.

Brown had been under police investigation after a woman alleged the musician, 32, had “smacked the back of her head so hard her weave came off”.

As reported by TMZ, police were called to Brown’s home in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County, California, where the alleged victim showed no evidence of injury.

At some point this week, Brown’s misdemeanour charge was dismissed, Rolling Stone reports. “It was rejected because of insufficient evidence,” commented a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, Rob Wilcox, providing no further statement.

Brown has been accused of assault multiple times in the past. A sexual lawsuit was brought against Brown in 2018 when a woman identified only as Jane Doe alleged she was raped by another guest at a party hosted by Brown in 2017. She filed a lawsuit the following year, with a dismissal occurring in 2020 after Brown settled out of court.

Also in 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was awarded a restraining order against Brown after he allegedly “told a few people that he was going to kill me” and said that he was going to “take me out” and “shoot me”, according to Tran.

Brown was notably convicted in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. The singer was sentenced to five years’ probation and 180 days of community labour and was required to attend a domestic violence counselling programme for one year.