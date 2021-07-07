Chris Brown’s former housekeeper sues singer over dog attack

Chris Brown‘s former housekeeper is suing the singer after she was allegedly attacked by his dog.

The unidentified woman says she was mauled by Brown’s Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, named Hades, while she was working at his California home last December.

Documents obtained by TMZ state that the woman alleges that she was taking out the rubbish when the dog suddenly attacked her, ripping chunks of flesh off from her face, arms and body.

Brown and his friends are said to have been at home, but no one came out to help her when the incident occurred.

When Brown eventually found her, he is alleged to have told his team to collect his dogs and leave the property before police and paramedics arrived – with the woman claiming he was evasive and misleading when they asked him questions.

Hades was reportedly euthanised weeks later by staff at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter after they deemed the animal to be dangerous.

The former housekeeper also claims she underwent extensive surgery to save her life, and she is now suing for major damages.

Brown has yet to respond to the incident.

Last month, the singer also faced a police investigation after a woman alleged that Brown physically assaulted her at his home.

It is claimed that the US musician “smacked the back of her head so hard her weave came off”, as per TMZ.

The outlet reports that police were called to Brown’s home in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County, California. It’s said the alleged victim, who told officers she had been “slapped”, had no injuries.

A sexual assault lawsuit against Brown was dismissed last year after the singer settled out of court.