Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky has released a statement following the news of her late husband’s 2020 Grammy victory.

The late Soundgarden singer was posthumously awarded with the Best Recording Packaging prize for his 17-track self-titled double LP, which was released in 2018.

His widow Vicky Cornell turned to producer Brendan O’Brien, who was a trusted partner to Cornell over the years, and Jeff Ament, who created the packaging for the LP, for the release, which was released a year after his death.

Responding to the Grammt win, she said: “I am grateful to Jeff Ament and everyone who helped create such a beautiful work of art from beginning to end, in loving memory and in tribute to Chris – he would be so proud.

“And a huge thanks to all the fans who’s love and support have carried Chris’s legacy forward. Our children and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for keeping his memory alive. Chris Cornell Forever.”

Cornell died on May 17, 2017 after taking his own life.

Back in October, it was announced that Soundgarden were on the long list for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations alongside artists including Depeche Mode, Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails and Whitney Houston.

The band, however, missed out on making the final shortlist.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Vicky Cornell was suing Soundgarden in a row over unpaid royalties.