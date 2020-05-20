Chris Cornell’s daughter launches mental health awareness podcast in her father’s memory

In the week marking the third anniversary of Chris Cornell‘s death, his daughter Lily Cornell Silver has announced a mental health awareness podcast in his memory.
Taking to her Instagram to share details of the interview series, Mind Wide Open, the daughter of the Soundgarden frontman revealed she will hone in on key mental health topics.
Silver said the podcast will feature a range of guests from “mental health professional, public figures, peers, and others who will share their stories and struggles, as well as provide knowledge and insight”.
View this post on Instagram
I want to take the opportunity today to announce that I am launching a mental health focused interview series on Instagram: Mind Wide Open. Guests will include mental health professionals, public figures, peers, and others who will share their stories and struggles, as well as provide knowledge and insight. My goal for this project is simple: to help normalize the open discussion of mental health. Now more than ever, people are struggling with mental wellness as well as the collective trauma, stress, loss, and grief triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. As with all societal issues, this is an intersectional one. Marginalized groups so often disproportionately struggle with mental health and are denied resources. I have been privileged to receive the care that I need, but this is an uncommon experience. This pandemic highlights how few resources are widely available. I want to create a dedicated space that prioritizes mental and emotional balance and allows for candid, unapologetic discussions. I am launching today in honor of my dad, who passed away three years ago on this date. We often talked about our experiences with anxiety and depression, and mental health was something that he struggled with throughout his life. Through him, I learned how important it is to have someone who understands your darkness, validates your experiences, and gives you comfort. Losing my dad ripped a hole in my heart, and the grief and trauma that has followed comes with its own set of struggles. Through my experiences, I have become more aware of the stigma that surrounds discussing mental health and grief related issues. I want to use my platform to do what I can to create change around this stigma. I want all of us to have a safe place to open our minds and wear our hearts on our sleeves. Thank you for all of your love and support, today and every day. My first guest is author and trauma expert, Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, founder and director of the Trauma Stewardship Institute. Please stay tuned for more information regarding date/time, how to access the interview, and future guests! https://traumastewardship.com/laura-van-dernoot-lipsky/ Graphic by @raeraeyay, I love you
“My goal for this project is simple: to help normalize the open discussion of mental health,” Silver wrote. “Now more than ever, people are struggling with mental wellness as well as the collective trauma, stress, loss, and grief triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This pandemic highlights how few resources are widely available. I want to create a dedicated space that prioritizes mental and emotional balance and allows for candid, unapologetic discussions.”
Mind Wide Open‘s first guest will be Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, founder and director of The Trauma Stewardship Institute.
- Read More: Soundgarden countersue Chris Cornell’s widow for “fraudulent inducement” over benefit concert
Silver’s younger sister Toni Cornell has also paid tribute to their late father through several musical endeavours. Silver’s younger sibling donated $20,000 of the proceeds from her cover of Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, a collaborative duet with her late father, to a humanitarian aid organisation.
Most recently, Toni gave an acoustic rendition of ‘Hunger Strike’ by Temple Of The Dog – a supergroup led by Cornell and members of Pearl Jam – at a coronavirus benefit concert.
May 18 marked three years since Cornell’s passing.