Chris Martin confirms that one of Coldplay’s final albums will be a musical

Chris Martin has confirmed that one of Coldplay‘s final three albums will be written as a musical.

The frontman recently told NME that the band are set to stop recording after their 12th album. Coldplay released their ninth studio album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, back in October.

“We’re going to make 12 albums,” Martin told NME. “Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.”

Speaking in a new interview with Ellen Degeneres in the US earlier this week, Martin said that the plan to only make three more Coldplay albums “feels right to us”.

“I think we’ll keep touring, and we’ll always be together as a group of musicians and friends,” he explained. “But I think the story of our albums ends then.”

Martin then confirmed to Degeneres that Coldplay are interested in making a “movie musical”, before joking that it would be called East Side Story.

“I think, over time, we’ve learned… we’re so lucky that we get to just follow what feels right,” he continued. “And that’s what we’ve decided to do. That’s why our music changes a bit: sometimes we lose people and we get other people in.

“But, really, it’s become so fun since we just had the privilege of following what feels correct. Everybody should do it.”

Coldplay also performed a stripped-back version of their recent BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’ during their appearance on Ellen this week.