Chris Martin says the idea of working with BTS was “attractive in its weirdness”

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has opened up about the early stages of the band’s collaboration with BTS on joint single ‘My Universe’.

Martin recently made a guest appearance on the January 26 episode of The Ellen Show, hosted by comedian Ellen Degeneres, where he spoke about how Coldplay’s collaboration with K-pop boyband BTS happened.

“That came about because someone said to me, ‘Oh, BTS asked you to do a song for them’, that’s what I got told,” he recalled. Martin then add that, at the time, he didn’t believe that the project would ever come to fruition, noting his mindset about a potential BTS collaboration: “‘How are we going to fit these two things together?'”

“Then the idea started to seem really attractive in its weirdness, and then one day, the right song just kind of arrived,” Martin said. “And I just knew at the time [that] this was the song we were supposed to do with BTS and it’s supposed to be about people who can’t be together, or told they shouldn’t be together.”

Martin said that once ‘My Universe’ had begun taking shape, the entire process had begun to feel “natural” to him. “It’s still quite a bizarre… but we love them. For something that could’ve seemed so artificial, it turned out being one of the most real feelings,” he said, referring to when Coldplay had flown to Sourth Korean in order to work with BTS

“We genuinely love those people,” Martin added.

‘My Universe’ was released in September 2021, and is lifted from Coldplay’s studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which dropped the following month. The collaboration comes after BTS and Chris Martin were featured together on a special episode of the YouTube Originals series Released.