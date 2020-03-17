Watch Chris Martin perform Coldplay classics and David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars’ in special live-streamed set

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin live-streamed a special performance from his home yesterday as many people continue to self-isolate due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Martin told his followers on Instagram Live that he and his band were meant to be together at the time, but explained that they were all “stuck in different countries” as a result of the global pandemic.

Dubbed ‘Together At Home’, the following 30-minute broadcast saw the frontman take song requests from fans and give shout outs as he sat behind his piano.

Advertisement

The set began with Martin performing ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ on acoustic guitar, before jumping on the keys to play Coldplay classics ‘Trouble’ and ‘Viva La Vida’. Later, he offered a lesson on how to play David Bowie‘s ‘Life On Mars’ on piano.

While chatting with fans, Martin also touched upon the Global Citizen charity of which he is closely affiliated, highlighting the importance of their aim in eradicating world poverty and inequality.

You can watch Chris Martin’s ‘Together At Home’ show above.

This comes as Neil Young announced a series of live-streamed sessions filmed from his home. Elsewhere, Code Orange streamed a show from an empty venue over the weekend, while Yungblud also performed his ‘Shit’s Weird Keep Calm and Carry On’ gig to an online audience.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised UK citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.

In other news, Coldplay recently released the official video for their track ‘Trouble In Town’.