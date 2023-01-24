Christian Lee Hutson announces debut Australian headline tour

Christian Lee Hutson will tour Australia as a headliner for the first time next month, playing a handful of standalone shows in addition to a pair of gigs opening for Phoebe Bridgers.

Hutson will support Bridgers on both of her sold-out Laneway Festival sideshows – which will take place at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on February 6 and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on February 8.

Hutson will also perform at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park on February 7 and the Curtin in Melbourne on February 10. In Brisbane, Hutson will give an in-store performance at Jet Black Cat Music, followed by a headline show at The End, on February 11 and 12 respectively. Find ticketing details for Hutson’s headline shows here.

Advertisement

The Sydney and Melbourne shows are free entry, with “more info TBA” regarding the Jet Black Cat Music in-store. As is usual for Phoenix Central Park events, those who wish to attend will have to enter a ballot via the venue’s website.

Announcing the shows on Instagram, Hutson also shared a brief humourous poem in which he references koalas, Tame Impala, Nicole Kidman, Eric Bana, AC/DC, “sadly” Clive Palmer, Fosters and Vegemite.

The shows will mark Hutson’s second visit to Australia. The American singer-songwriter last performed in Australia in 2019 – also as support for Bridgers, on what was her first tour of the country as well.

Last year, Hutson released his second album, ‘Quitters’, the follow-up to 2020 debut ‘Beginners.’ The album was produced by Bridgers – who also produced ‘Beginners’ – along with Bright Eyes frontman (and Bridgers’ Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate) Conor Oberst.

“When we made ‘Beginners’, the aim was to make simple digital recordings of how I would play the songs in the room,” Hutson explained when announcing ‘Quitters’ last year.

Advertisement

“With this record, Phoebe and Conor had an idea that it would be fun to make it to tape. Phoebe is my best friend, and making ‘Beginners’ with her was so comfortable and easy. So, I wanted to work with her again.”

Christian Lee Hutson’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Monday 6 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre* (sold out)

Tuesday 7 – Sydney, Phoenix Central Park

Wednesday 8 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena* (sold out)

Friday 10 – Melbourne, Curtin

Saturday 11 – Brisbane, Jet Black Cat Music

Sunday 12 – Brisbane, The End

* Supporting Phoebe Bridgers