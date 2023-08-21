Christina Aguilera, Jessie Ware, Jai Paul lead Victoria’s Always Live 2023 program

The program for Victoria’s Always Live 2023 concert series has been announced, led by Christina Aguilera. The pop star will perform an exclusive, one-night-only show at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on November 25 – marking her first Australian show since 2007.

Elsewhere on the line-up is UK singer Jessie Ware, who’ll perform an exclusive and intimate headline show at Melbourne’s Federation Square for an audience of 120 people on November 30, along with a Q&A with the ABC’s Virginia Trioli. Ware will also perform as part of the line-up for LGBTQ+ festival Summer Camp.

Jai Paul will perform in Australia for the first time, having made his debut live appearance as part of this year’s Coachella Festival. Paul will perform a pair of Australian-exclusive shows at 170 Russell in Melbourne on December 4 and 5. Caroline Polachek will perform a show at the Forum in Melbourne on December 10, in support of latest album ‘Desire, I Want to Turn Into You’.

Other highlights include Swedish DJ and producer Eric Prydz – who will bring his HOLO show to Melbourne for Always Live. First Nations hip-hop duo A.B. Original will perform at Victoria Park Lake in Shepparton on December 9, joined my Miss Kaninna, DRMNGNOW and more.

Amyl and the Sniffers will play a seven-date tour across the state, supported by Dumb Punts, taking in Meeniyan, Frankston, Ballarat, Torquay, Warrnambool, Wodonga and Thornbury.

King Stingray will headline the third edition of BLAKTIVISM, with a line-up of First Nations artists including Tasman Keith, Emma Donovan, Deline Briscoe and more. That’s at Hamer Hall on December 1. The Always Live program also includes performances from Midnight Oil‘s Peter Garrett, Cosmic Psychos, Tones and I, Holy Holy and many more.

The 17-day Always Live program will run from November 24 to December 10, with over 165 artists performing across more than 60 events throughout Victoria. Supported by the state government, the program will span locations across Victoria – from Melbourne to regional areas – and includes stadium shows, one-off gigs and more.

“An event like Always Live is what makes our great city what it is,” said Always Live board director Matt Gudinski in a statement. “The Always Live program ensures Victoria remains the music capital of Australia and will deliver a host of unique and exclusive experiences across 17 days.”

“Always Live is committed to delivering a program that reflects and represents the unrivalled vibrancy and dynamism of contemporary live music in Victoria,” program director Emily Ulman addded.

“This 17-day program of events enhances the existing exceptional live contemporary music offerings across our unique state. We’re thrilled to be working in collaboration with a range of talented industry partners to curate a major event of Victorian music and music in Victoria that will attract global attention to our beloved world-class Victorian scene.”

For the full program, more information on events and ticket details head to the Always Live website.