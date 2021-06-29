Christina Aguilera on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: “She deserves all of the freedom possible”

Christina Aguilera has penned a lengthy statement regarding Britney Spears and her controversial conservatorship, joining the calls from fans worldwide for it to end.

Taking to Twitter, Aguilera revealed that she has spent recent days ruminating on what Spears is currently going through, following the pop star’s emotional 24-minute testimony to a Los Angeles court last week.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera said.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness,” she continued.

While saying that she isn’t privy to some of the “behind closed doors” information about the conservatorship, Aguilera noted the “conviction and desperation” of Britney’s “plea for freedom”.

“While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation,” she said, “all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

She concluded her statement by saying, “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.

“My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

The statement from Aguilera, who starred alongside Spears on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early ’90s, is just the latest support to come from an artist, with Mariah Carey, Halsey and more all offering their support.

Justin Timberlake, who also starred in The Mickey Mouse Club and dated Spears for three years, also shared his support, saying “we should all be supporting Britney at this time”.

Earlier this year, Timberlake had publicly apologised to Spears, where he said that he “failed” her by contributing to a system that “condones misogyny and racism”.

In her testimony, Spears referred to her conservatorship – which led to the fan-created #FreeBritney movement – as “abusive”. She alleged that while under the conservatorship, she is forbidden from having more children, getting married or taking out her IUD.

She later took to Instagram to apologise for her silence on the issue leading up to her testimony, saying sorry for “pretending like (she’s) been OK”.

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane,” she wrote.

“And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Her family has offered different messages around the conservatorship over recent days. While sister Jamie Lynn released a statement in solidarity with Britney, saying “I am so proud of her for using her voice”, Britney’s brother-in-law (and Jamie Lynn’s husband) Jamie Watson defended Britney’s family, telling The New York Post, “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her.”

In response to the claim about her IUD, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America also released a statement in solidarity with Spears.