Christina Aguilera postpones Las Vegas residency shows due to illness

Christina Aguilera has been forced to postpone two Las Vegas shows after coming down with the flu.

The singer opened her latest residency in the city last week, but writing on Instagram today (January 4), she confirmed that the January 5 and 6 dates have been delayed while she recovers.

“After welcoming all of your to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas,” she wrote, “I’ve been welcomed with a new year flu.”

Advertisement

“I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest – and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks,” she added. “I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all of the support and love after opening weekend! See you soon.”

No dates have been confirmed for the rescheduled shows.

Aguilera kicked off the residency on December 30 with a career-spanning set. When the shows were announced, she said she wanted to bring “a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” adding that “what I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

The residency, titled ‘A Truly Modern Twist’, marks Aguilera’s third stretch of shows in Vegas. The Grammy Award-winning singer previously took over the Zappos Theater in a residency that spanned from May 2019 to March 2020.

Aguilera’s opening set included a run through of her best-known songs, including ‘Dirrty’, ‘Lady Marmalade’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Beautiful’.

Advertisement

There are eight remaining dates in the residency, which is scheduled to conclude on March 2. Get your tickets here.

Last year, the 43-year-old’s ’00s pop classic ‘Genie in a Bottle’ featured in the Beef soundtrack alongside Limp Bizkit, System Of A Down and Incubus.