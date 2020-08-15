Christina Aguilera shares video for ‘Mulan’ track, ‘Loyal Brave True’

Christina Aguilera has released a music video for ‘Loyal Brave True’, her new track set to feature in the live-action Mulan adaptation.

The song is a particularly fitting release for Aguilera, whose 1998 track ‘Reflection’ featured in the original animated Mulan film. Watch the video for ‘Loyal Brave True’ below:

Advertisement

Aguilera teased the video on her Instagram account on Thursday (August 13) with behind the scenes photos and a caption that read, “Tomorrow <3”.

The music video follows the song’s initial release earlier this year, when the film was scheduled for a March premiere. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mulan release date was pushed back and is now set for release on September 4 via Disney+ in the US.

The announcement also noted that countries without access to Disney+ will still premiere Mulan in cinemas, COVID-19 permitting. Disney UK is yet to confirm its plans for release.

‘Loyal Brave True’ follows another recent soundtrack credit for Aguilera, after ‘My Family’ with Snoop Dogg, Migos and Karol G featured in the 2019 animated film, The Addams Family.

Advertisement

Recently, Legacy Recordings announced a special commemorative version of Aguilera’s debut self-titled album, which will feature rarities, remixes and a cappella tracks. The deluxe edition, in honour of its 20th anniversary, will be released on August 23.