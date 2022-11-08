Christine And The Queens has worked on an album with Kanye West producer Mike Dean

Christine And The Queens has revealed that he has worked with producer Mike Dean on an as yet unannounced upcoming album.

The French singer-songwriter – who is performing as the character Redcar for his current project – will be releasing new album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ on November 11.

Speaking to The Guardian about the new album and becoming Redcar, Chris revealed that he got an invitation to work with Dean in 2021. The producer is known for his work in hip hop and with the likes of Kanye West, Drake, Kid Cudi and Travis Scott, as well as artists like Lana Del Rey, Madonna and Beyoncé.

Chris ended up going to Los Angeles to work with Dean for several months. “He picked out everything that was personal and we worked on that,” he said in the interview. “He knows how to protect an emotional gesture.”

The result of these sessions with Dean was an entire album, which will reportedly be released early next year.

Last month, Chris aired two songs on Jools Holland (October 29) as well as giving Redcar his live debut. He performed lead single ‘je te vois enfin’ and unveiled the currently unreleased track ‘tu sais ce qu’il me faut’.

Also last month, Redcar released ‘la chanson du chevalier’, the latest track to be taken from his forthcoming album. Described as “a prayer for a lost knight,” the song is accompanied by a clip featuring Redcar alongside Rodin’s 1877 statue l’Age d’airain (The Age of Bronze).

Christine And The Queens is due to play two shows at the Cirque d’Hiver in Paris on tomorrow (November 9) and Thursday (10), before a sold-out gig at London’s Royal Festival Hall on November 22.

‘Redcar’ was due for release on September 28 but was pushed back after Chris suffered an injury in rehearsals.

Earlier this year, the artist opened up about his gender identity, pronouns, and the new moniker for his upcoming record.

In the three-minute video posted to TikTok, Chris explained: “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process.” Chris has since updated his pronouns to he/him on social media.