Christine and the Queens share ‘La vita nuova’ remixes EP

Christine and the Queens has shared the new ‘La vita nuova’ remixes EP, which features three new takes on ‘La vita nuova’, the Caroline Polachek duet which titled Chris’ 2020 EP.

The latest offering, which can you hear below, sees new takes on the track being provided by the likes of A. G. Cook, Populous and Logic1000.

It’s the latest release from Chris after debuting ‘Eyes of a Child’, a track created for the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series HANNA, last month.

In April, she debuted ‘I Disappear In Your Arms’, a bonus cut from ‘La vita nuova’.

Chris has also been sharing a series of theatrical live-streamed performances while in lockdown, most recently debuting a rendition of ‘La Vita Nuova’ for the ‘Global Goal: Unite For Our Future’ digital benefit concert.

Other efforts include a performance of ‘People, I’ve Been Sad‘, which she performed via livestream from her Parisian home for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In May, she offered up a moving rendition of Neil Young’s ‘Heart Of Gold’, and in April she contributed to Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ event.

Letissier recently spoke to NME about how her plans to promote the EP had been affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.