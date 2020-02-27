Christine And The Queens share surprise new EP and short film ‘La Vita Nuova’

Christine and The Queens have surprise-released a brand new EP called ‘La Vita Nuova’, which comes along with a short film featuring all of its six tracks. Watch it below.

The film, which was written by Christine and directed by long-time collaborator Colin Solal Cardo, is set in Paris’ world famous Opéra Garnier opera house.

It features Christine and a cast of dancers, performing on the building’s rooftop and stage, culminating in a collaboration with Caroline Polachek, who features on the EP’s title track.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

1. People, I’ve Been Sad

2. Je Disparais Dans Tes Bras

3. Mountains (We Met)

4. Nada

5. La Vita Nuova (feat. Caroline Polachek)

6. I Disappear In Your Arms

Available to stream now above, ‘La Vita Nuova’ is also getting a full physical release on April 10. CD and vinyl editions are available to pre-order now.

Christine And The Queens first teased the release yesterday, with the EP’s title and a brief clip from the video appearing on Instagram.

The EP follows the release of her latest single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ earlier this year. Said NME‘s El Hunt of the release: “warped and destructive love has never sounded this delicious.”