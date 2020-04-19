Christine And The Queens shared advice for those struggling in self-isolation during her performance on the One World: Together At Home live-stream yesterday (April 19).

The star joined the global virtual concert to perform two tracks from her recent ‘La vita nuovo’ EP – ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ and ‘Mountains (we met)’.

After the first track, she shared a message with viewers, giving her take on how to cope with the current coronavirus crisis. “I know it’s hard to stay inside,” she said. “It’s really strange, it’s all about screens now and no human contact.

“I know it can be draining emotionally and it is, actually. It’s the fourth week here in France and it’s been quite intense but the thing I’ve been saying to myself when I want to keep the motivation to stay in is to think about all the fantastic people working outside to eradicate the progression of the virus and to take care of the people who are affected, or the people who have to work, risking their help.”

She continued: “I think the thing I can do myself to be helpful, instead of singing, is to stay in and this is what I’m saying to myself if I feel a bit low. I know it’s hard and don’t hesitate to reach out to people if you feel down, virtually. Let’s try to stay in right now intensely so it’s over quicker.” Watch Christine And The Queen’s performance and message above now.

One World: Together At Home also featured performances from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and Lady Gaga, and raised nearly $128 million (£102m) for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Earlier this week (April 16), Christine And The Queens shared a new song called ‘I Disappear In Your Arms’, which she later performed on a social-distanced edition of The Graham Norton Show.