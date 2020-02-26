Christine And The Queens has taken to social media to tease something new that is due to arrive tomorrow.

In a clip shared to her Instagram, tomorrow’s date (February 27) and the words ‘La Vita Nuova’ flash up, followed by a brief clip of a group of people raising their hands in unison and shaking them.

Likely to be a new song or video, Christine doesn’t give much else away — just that it arrives at 8:30PM CET (7:30PM UK time).

Take a look at the clip below:

The teaser video comes after the release of her latest single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ in which “warped and destructive love has never sounded this delicious,” according to NME‘s El Hunt.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX and Héloïse Letissier of Christine And The Queens presented the prestigious Songwriter Of The Decade award to Robyn at this year’s NME Awards.

“The winner of tonight’s Songwriter of The Decade award is nothing less than a living legend. Her career as an artist, performer, songwriter, gay icon and ultimate party person has spanned multiple decades,” Charlie XCX said.

Letissier added: “She achieved something almost impossible with every song she wrote.”