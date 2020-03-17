Christine And The Queens to stream nightly gigs from Ferber studios while social distancing

Christine And The Queens is staging live-streamed gigs from the recording studios where she is currently staying during the coronavirus outbreak.

The French singer plans to perform to fans via Instagram every night at 6pm EST for the foreseeable. “I’ll find a way to deal with the ennui,” she wrote in her first video promoting the event. “Guests and weird concepts included.”

In the first clip, Christine And The Queens (real name Héloïse Letissier) performed an acoustic version of her recent single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ while being followed around by a camera operator on a squeaky bicycle. The videos are to be broadcast from Ferber studios in Paris.

Letissier is not the only musician taking the opportunity to perform to fans while the COVID-19 pandemic develops.

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin live-streamed a special performance from his home yesterday (March 16). Martin told his followers on an Instagram Live stream that he and his band were meant to be together at the time, but explained that they were all “stuck in different countries” as a result of the global pandemic.

Dubbed ‘Together At Home’, the 30-minute broadcast saw the frontman take song requests from fans and give shout outs as he sat behind his piano.

Yesterday, Yungblud put on a hour-long show from LA where he played to an empty room. NME gave the show four stars, writing: “It feels like a vital, generous display of kindness and hope, something that’s essential right now.”