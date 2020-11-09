Christine Anu, Ngaiire and more team up for stunning cover of ‘My Island Home’ for ‘The Sound’

Christine Anu, Ngaiire, Emma Donovan and Electric Fields‘ Zaachariaha Fielding have teamed up for a powerful cover of Warumpi Band’s ‘My Island Home’ for ABC’s The Sound.

The cover saw each artist perform from their home town – Anu from Tharawal Land (Wollongong), Fielding from Kaurna Land (Adelaide), Ngaiire from Darkinjung Country (Forresters Beach) and Donovan from Gandangara Land (Blue Mountains) – and was interspersed with footage of Warumpi Band performing the song as well.

Anu had previously, and famously, covered the song in 1995 for her debut album ‘Stylin’ Up’.

Watch the full performance below:

The November 8 episode of The Sound also featured a performance from Midnight Oil, who performed their track ‘Change The Date’ from their recently released mini-album ‘The Makarrata Project‘. The performance came mere hours after news broke of the passing of Midnight Oil’s bassist, Bones Hillman.

Missy Higgins also performed as part of the programme, singing her new single ‘When The Machine Starts‘ in front of Melbourne’s iconic Flinders Street Station.

Archie Roach offered a rework of his 1990 song ‘Summer Of My Life’ with the help of Jess Hitchcock for The Sound, ahead of the release of ‘The Songs Of Charcoal Lane’ – a reimagining of Roach’s debut album ‘Charcoal Lane’ commemorating its 30th anniversary.

Earlier this year, Ngaiire returned with ‘Boom‘, which she said is the first single from her forthcoming third album.