Christine McVie’s instruments and outfits sell at auction

A number of instruments and outfits belonging to the late Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie have sold at auction over the weekend.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the sale of ‘Fleetwood Mac: Property From the Lives and Careers of Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood’ took place at Julien’s Auctions on December 3 and 4.

The auction coincidentally happened just days after McVie died at the age of 79. No cause of death was confirmed, though her family noted in a statement that her passing came “following a short illness”.

Advertisement

McVie had helped curate the items involved in the auction, which included the vintage maxi dress she wore on the back cover of ‘Rumours’, which sold for $56,250 (£46,000).

Elsewhere, the auction included the Thea Porter-designed polka dot hippie dress she wore at the 1976 Rock Music Awards, two of her American Music Awards trophies, the Weltmeister LM-25-12 piano accordion she used for live performances, a touring Hammond B3 organ and a Leslie rotary speaker with microphones.

The team at Julien's Auctions is honored to be able to share Property from the Collections of Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood. Happening December 3rd and 4th in Beverly Hills. Bid now at https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2p. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @musicares. pic.twitter.com/CIcOCjO75c — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) December 1, 2022

The biggest items on sale were the wooden balls dangling from Mick Fleetwood’s waist on the cover of ‘Rumours’, which ended up selling for $128,000 (£105,000). There were also several John McVie instruments, as well as Fleetwood’s custom collapsible red top hat.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Recording Academy’s charitable arm, MusiCares.

McVie was widely seen as one of Fleetwood Mac’s most integral members. She served three stints with the band – first from 1970 to 1996, then 1997 to 1998, and finally from 2014 until her death. In that time, she performed on 13 of the band’s 17 studio albums.

Advertisement

Artists paying tribute to McVie have included bandmates Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, as well as Jeff Tweedy, Bill Clinton, Haim, LCD Soundsystem, Harry Styles, Keith Urban and many more.