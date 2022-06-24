Christine & The Queens unveils Redcar persona with new single ‘Je te vois enfin’

Christine & The Queens has released a new single titled ‘Je te vois enfin’ alongside a suave and sophisticated persona she calls Redcar.

Released on June 24, the Mike Dean-produced single is sung entirely in French and sees Christine metaphorically musing, “Je me souviens jeune animal je courais bien loin / Dans la forêt pour chercher mon chemin / J’étais perdu mais comptait seulement le présent”: “I remember young animal I was running so far / Into the forest to look for my path / I was lost but counted only the present.”

Listen to Christine & The Queens’ ‘Je te vois enfin’ below.

Advertisement

The track is the first solo material to be released by the French singer this year following her collaborations with Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek on ‘New Shapes’ having previously worked with Charli on 2019’s ‘Gone’ from her third album ‘Charli’, and most recently the single ‘Body’ with 070 Shake from Shake’s upcoming album ‘You Can’t Kill Me‘.

‘Je te vois enfin’ is said to mark “a new era” for the artist according to a statement, having previously hinted in 2020 that she was hard at work on a “vast, hopeful and ambitious” new album.

She dropped a surprise two-track EP titled ‘Joseph’ in September last year, the first new material since her 2020 EP ‘La Vita Nuova’ – itself a surprise release when it was released. Later that year, she also shared a remix EP of ‘La Vita Nuova’, which saw A. G. Cook, Populous and Logic1000 taking on new versions of the EP’s title track, a collaboration with Caroline Polachek.

Christine also revealed a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m On Fire’ in October that year, which she says is “one of my favourite songs,” and teamed up with Indochine for ‘3SEX’, a reworking of Indochine’s French new wave cut ‘3e sexe’.