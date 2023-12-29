Christine & The Queens shares dramatic cover of The Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’

Christine & The Queens has put his own spin on The Bee Gees‘ hit ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

The artist had played the disco classic live during a performance at the Cannes Film Festival this summer and a studio version is now available to stream. It is accompanied by a music video directed by Chris himself.

“Art heals! Brings us all together again and again! Art is the experience of humanity, the joyful boat of the imagination, the fireside where we reinvent together – childhood,” the artist said in a press release.

“My masters use art as a magical refuge and I, in turn, take them along, masked, free of themselves into the sovereign realm of their own dreams.

“Made in a few days, in an emergency with fabulous friends, generous strangers, the inhabitants of Venice the beautiful, this is our fond farewell to 2023. Our PUNK gesture for a better future.”

Check out the ‘Chris version’ of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ below:

The French singer-songwriter released their most recent album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ in June of this year and featured the likes of Madonna, 070 Shake and Mike Dean.

In a three-star review of the album — a follow-up to 2022’s ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’, NME wrote: “the French artist’s fourth studio album is often weighed down by its own folly.”

In October, he was forced to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023 due to an undisclosed illness on the advice of his doctor.

He also performed at this year’s Glastonbury festival, joining the line-up alongside the likes of Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey and Wizkid, among others. Christine and the Queens’ also releasd a remix of the ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ track ‘To Be Honest’, in August, and featured SG Lewis.