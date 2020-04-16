Christine & The Queens shares new song ‘I Disappear In Your Arms’

Christine & The Queens has shared a new song called ‘I Disappear In Your Arms’ – listen to it below.

Listed as a bonus cut from her recently released surprise EP ‘La vita nuova’, the new song hears Chris question the sincerity of compliments given to her by her partner over a soaring synth-heavy jam that screams Janet Jackson in the early 90s.

Listen to ‘I Disappear In Your Arms’ below:

Advertisement

Aside from the release of her new song, Chris also today (April 16) announced a string of performances set to take place from her home in Paris across the next three days.

Tonight, she will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, while tomorrow (April 17) she will perform a special version of ‘I Disappear In Your Arms’ for BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show.

She will also be participating in Saturday’s (April 18) One World: Together at Home event, which has been organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, after Lady Gaga confirmed she would join her and a whole host of other artists to celebrate and support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine & The Queens has been live streaming nightly gigs from her studio while self-isolating amid the continued coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Last month, the singer shared a version of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ as part of Global Citizen’s ‘Together At Home’ series, and she’s also taken on ‘N Side’, a track by Internet guitarist Steve Lacy.