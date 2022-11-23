Christine & The Queens shares video from acclaimed new live show

Christine & The Queens has shared a new video taken from his acclaimed recent live shows as Redcar – check it out below.

The French singer released new album ‘Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles’ last week (November 18) and has been playing a handful of launch gigs for it.

Following the final show of the run in London last night (November 22), Redcar has shared a video of his performance of ‘Ma Bien Aimée Bye Bye’ from a recent hometown show at Paris’ Cirque d’Hiver venue.

Advertisement

Reviewing that show, NME wrote: “Chris didn’t merely take his audience by the scruff of the neck tonight: he made his blood our blood, his yearning our yearning and his anguish our anguish as his search for transcendence flowed through us. If only we could always remain in the fantastic and surreal anti-logic of Redcar’s world.”

Watch the first performance video – with more teased to follow in chronological order – below.

In a three-star review of ‘Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles’, NME said: “One of the main stumbling blocks with ‘Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles’’is that Chris’ latest persona still feels unclear, even upon the record’s release.

“Perhaps blame lies, in part, with a quieter promotional album roll-out, with little in the way of cohesive visuals to draw out meaning. Though these are often beautiful and uneasy songs, too many of them feel rudderless.”

Advertisement

Yesterday (November 22) it was announced that Christine & The Queens will curate 2023’s Meltdown Festival at the Southbank Centre, the venue where he closed out the Redcar tour.

The event will see him bring together artists for the next edition of the annual festival who’ve instrumental in shaping his musical identity. Meltdown Festival will run from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Last year’s Meltdown Festival was curated by Grace Jones and saw performances from Peaches, Skunk Anansie, Dry Cleaning, Greentea Peng, John Grant, Sky Ferreira, Hot Chip and Honey Dijon.