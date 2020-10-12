Hear Christopher Port explore another realm in new EP, ‘Ritual Music’

Melbourne producer Christopher Port has shared his second extended play, ‘Ritual Music’ via Future Classic/Pieater.

According to Port, the record is “an exploration of ‘rituals’ of all kinds: spiritual, emotional and physical”

“I was inspired by pagan rituals, spiritual jazz and the cosmic electronic sounds from the 60’s & 70’s, particularly the early combinations of modular synths and jazz. I drew from my jazz studies to inform the compositional process for this record.”

Port cites American composer Terry Riley – known for his minimalist, repetitive production and ambient sonic worlds – as the main inspiration for ‘Ritual Music’.

“Terry Riley was particularly influential when it comes to the layering of repetitive rhythmic phrases and his approach to harmony.”

My new record Ritual Music is out everywhere today!!! This is the kind of music I had in my head when I was 16. The music I’ve always wanted to make 💜 pic.twitter.com/joXdJeuiIh — Christopher Port (@chris_port) October 8, 2020

“I really wanted to get a more natural, free-flowing feel into this music, particularly when it comes to the rhythm,” he continued.

“I included a lot of my own live drumming on these tracks, as well as a lot of unquantized improvisation. This record stands as a kind of proof of concept for a lot of ideas I’ve had in mind since I started making my own music.”

Listen to ‘Ritual Music’ in full below:

‘Ritual Music’ follows on from Port’s 2018 EP ‘LIGHT’, which featured four tracks including stand-out ‘Me & My Heart’. The producer has continued to keep busy over the years by churning out remixes for Flight Facilities, Mansionair, Crooked Colours and more.

Christopher Port also performs on Future Classic’s Twitch channel each fortnight, where he can be found DJing vinyl.