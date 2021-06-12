Chromeo announce ‘Date Night: Chromeo Live!’ album

Chromeo have announced the release of a new live album called ‘Date Night: Chromeo Live!’.

The first-ever live LP from the Canadian electro-funk duo – comprising David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel – will feature 20 tracks recorded at various stops on their pre-pandemic 2019 North American headlining tour.

Due to arrive on June 25 via Last Gang Records/eOne, it will feature tracks spanning their entire discography, such as ‘Hot Mess’, ‘Fancy Footwork’, ‘Night By Night’, ‘One Track Mind’, and ‘Come Alive’ featuring Toro y Moi.

Previewing the new album, the pair have shared ‘Don’t Sleep (Live in Washington D.C.)’ as its first single; you can listen to it below.

“We always toured as a duo, but on our last run, we put together a band of insane musicians,” Dave 1 said in a statement. “We told them, ‘Let’s make our stuff sound like late ‘80s, early ‘90s New Power Generation.’ It gave a new life to our entire catalogue. We had a blast – it was over the top, but then again so is pretty much everything we do.”

‘Date Night: Chromeo Live!’ tracklist:

01. ‘Funklordz Intro (Live in New York City)’

02. ‘Fancy Footwork (Live in New York City)’

03. ‘Juice (Live in Vancouver)’

04. ‘Hot Mess (Live in Seattle)’

05. ‘Come Alive feat. Toro y Moi (Live in Los Angeles)’

06. ‘Night By Night (Live in Portland)’

07. ‘Bad Decision (Live in Minneapolis)’

08. ‘(My Girl Is Calling Me A) Liar (Live in Minneapolis)’

09. ‘Needy Girl (Live in Los Angeles)’

10. ‘One Track Mind (Live in Seattle)’

11. ‘Bonafied Lovin (Live in San Francisco)’

12. ‘Don’t Sleep (Live in DC)’

13. ‘Old 45s (Live in Portland)’

14. ‘Slumming It (Live in New York City)’

15. ‘Don’t Turn The Lights On (Live in Vancouver)’

16. ‘Over Your Shoulder (Live in San Francisco)’

17. ‘100% (Live in Minneapolis)’

18. ‘Must’ve Been (Live in Vancouver)’

19. ‘Count Me Out (Live in New York City)’

20. ‘Jealous (I Ain’t With It) (Live in New York City)’

Last year, Chromeo released the coronavirus-themed EP ‘Quarantine Casanova’, featuring tracks like ‘6 Feet Away’ and ‘Clorox Wipe’.

“Honestly, it started as a joke,” commented Dave 1 in a statement at the time, explaining that the songs began from freestyling and quickly became popular with fans.

“As usual, it’s a high brow-low brow thing with us,” P-Thugg added. “These are obviously the funniest tracks we’ve ever written, but they connected in such a visceral way.”