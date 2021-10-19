Chuck D book showcasing hip-hop legend’s artwork announced

A new book featuring Chuck D‘s artwork alongside commentary by the Public Enemy rapper has been announced.

Genesis Publications has today (October 19) shared details of the book, which is currently unnamed, and has encouraged fans to register their interest in the project here.

Chuck D was a graphic design student from Long Island before a chance meeting with a handful of students ended with the release of ‘Yo! Bum Rush the Show’, Public Enemy’s debut album.

“In a digital era where people are listening with their eyes, I think we’re seeing the elements of sight, sound, story and style finally coming together in a way that I’ve been about my entire life,” said Chuck D in a statement.

“I was raised with an artist’s mentality; my first 25 years were spent as somebody who wanted to live among graphics and artwork and illustration, and then for the next 30 years it was all music. In the last six years, I’ve reverted back into the arts, combining all of these elements in my work, still trying to change the world. This is truly what I want to do. My deepest thanks to Genesis for giving me a place to be able to display all of this through my artwork.”

The book, which currently doesn’t have a release date, will guide readers “through his thought process and inspirations, sharing anecdotes and discussing the connotations behind his striking, one-of-a-kind pieces of art”.

It will include portraits of some of his biggest musical inspirations including Nina Simone, Bob Dylan and the Beastie Boys as well as his original creation of the Public Enemy logo.

Elsewhere, the work will showcase his political cartoons and sketches that provide a social commentary on the world around him.

The news follows the rapper, activist and educator clarifying his controversial comments on R. Kelly after facing backlash online.

He took to Twitter last month (September 28) after Kelly was found guilty on all counts in his federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial the previous day (September 27).

“Abused in his youth… an addict as a adult…” Chuck D began. “Ike Turner served 18 months in prison.. Rick James did similar time. Ike came out a changed positive human being.

“How long should R Kelly spend in prison -and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around?”

The rapper later posted to make clear that he “is not [an] R Kelly fan”, adding that “his actions were criminal”.

“My apologies if the wings of perception loomed beyond the words on this slaveApp,” he added.