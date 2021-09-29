Chuck D has clarified his controversial comments on R. Kelly after facing backlash online.

The Public Enemy member took to Twitter yesterday (September 28) after Kelly was found guilty on all counts in his federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial the previous day (September 27).

“Abused in his youth… an addict as a adult…” Chuck D began. “Ike Turner served 18 months in prison.. Rick James did similar time. Ike came out a changed positive human being.

“How long should R Kelly spend in prison -and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around?”

In a follow-up tweet, the rapper said that his post was “not a sympathetic question at all. Not the least.”

He continued: “Mixing grown folk lifestyle with black youth was so endorsed financed perpetuated as so urban cool by radio. Black audiences were abused while 25yrs poppin champagne in the sandbox.

“The boundaries were sloppy w head nods. That dude & others gave clues that the gatekeepers ignored.”

Today (September 29) Chuck D took to social media once again to make clear that he “is not [an] R Kelly fan”, adding that “his actions were criminal”. “[…] My apologies if the wings of perception loomed beyond the words on this slaveApp,” he added.

In a separate statement obtained by HipHopDX, the rapper reiterated: “JUST TO BE CLEAR, I’m not the R. Kelly fan here. I ain’t got any of his songs. And his actions were trash.”

You can see Chuck D’s post below.

R. Kelly is now due to be sentenced on May 4, 2022 and could face life behind bars for his crimes. He will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Acting US Attorney for New York’s Eastern District Jacquelyn M. Kasulis said in an official press release: “Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification.

“A predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage teenage girls, and young women and men, for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation and degradation.”

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and has consistently denied all of the claims made against him.