Chuck D condemns gun violence following Takeoff’s death

Chuck D has condemned gun violence in a new interview in which he spoke about the “tragedy” of Takeoff‘s death.

Migos rapper Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of yesterday morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.

Speaking to TMZ Live, Public Enemy leader Chuck D said that Takeoff’s death was “a tragedy” and that “the pain is unbearable”.

“It’s not normal behaviour,” Chuck D added about the circumstances surrounding the rapper’s death. “The circumstances in the USA is just dealing with abnormal situations. People think that, through culture, it’s been normalised over the years.

“When these things were addressed in the 1980s, hip-hop was the thing that was addressing these things away from that lifestyle and that violence, and it took it on.”

Referencing the work of his nonprofit organisation Hip Hop Alliance, Chuck D said that “the peace, unity love aspect of hip-hop should be revered, and that’s the basis of the foundation, before you even think about [hip-hop music] as an industry”.

“In any other walk of life, it would’ve been addressed far earlier,” he continued. “You have people who’ve grown up thinking that hip-hop death is a normal thing.”

Migos’ label Quality Control shared a statement overnight, reading: “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” it continued. “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

The likes of Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Future have all paid tribute to Takeoff after the news of his death was confirmed. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward to aid their investigation.