Chung Ha to team up with BIBI on new track ‘Crazy Like You’

K-pop singer Chung Ha has released the tracklist for her forthcoming album ‘Bare & Rare’, which is set to include a collaboration with BIBI.

Today (July 4), the K-pop idol unveiled tracklist of part one of her upcoming sophomore studio album ‘Bare & Rare’ on Twitter. The record will feature eight tracks, including the title track ‘Sparkling’, as well as a collaboration with 88rising singer-songwriter BIBI on ‘Crazy Like You’.

According to the tracklist, ‘Crazy Like You’ will feature lyrics co-written by both Chung Ha and BIBI. Notably, former Big Hit Music producer and singer ADORA, known for her work with BTS, Tomorrow X Together and GFRIEND, is listed as a producer on ’Good Night My Princess’.

Meanwhile, Australian producer Tushar Apte appears as a producer and songwriter on the track ‘Louder’. Apte had previously written the songs ‘Home’ and ‘Love to Hate Me’ for K-pop powerhouses BTS and BLACKPINK, respectively.

Accoriding to the tracklist, Chung Ha contributed to the lyrics for every track on the record, and is also credited as the sole lyricist on ‘California Dreams’, a song she performed at the Seoul Waterbomb Festival 2022 last month.

The first part of ‘Bare & Rare’ is due out on July 11 at 6pm KST, with the second half of the record expected to be released later this year.

‘Bare & Rare’ comes over a year after the arrival of Chung Ha’s debut studio record ‘Querencia’, which was released last February. She had previously dropped a special digital single titled ‘Killing Me’ last November.