Chung Ha announces second collaborative single with Christopher

Chung Ha is set to release her second collaborative track with Danish singer Christopher later this month.

Yesterday (October 13), Chung Ha announced that the two acts have teamed up on a single titled ‘When I Get Old’, which is slated for release on October 20. Fans who pre-save the track on Spotify and Apple Music will get access to a preview of the track’s music video.

We are doing it again! Christopher & CHUNG HA – When I Get Old. Oct 20. Pre-save now to watch an exclusive snippet of the video we did for the song together. ▶ https://t.co/BHyXDdMEjM#청하 #CHUNGHA#크리스토퍼 #Christopher@StopherMusic pic.twitter.com/5fjdr7jLwH — CHUNG HA (@CHUNGHA_MNHent) October 13, 2022

‘When I Get Old’ comes two years after their last collaborative track, ‘Bad Boy’. That digital single received a music video treatment days after its release, one that featured both artists in the video.

Apart from her forthcoming collaboration with Christopher, Chung Ha is also set to collaborate with AKMU‘s Lee Chan-hyuk on ‘Goodbye, stay well’, a cut from Lee’s forthcoming debut studio album, ‘Error’.

Prior to this, Chung Ha had also featured on Korean-Canadian singer Junny’s latest single, ‘Color Me’. That single was a cut from Junny’s first full-length project, ‘blanc’, which dropped in August.

On top of her collaborative work, the soloist had also released the first part of her second studio album ‘Bare & Rare’. Her album comes over a year after her debut full-length album, ‘Querencia’. At the time of publication, a release date for the second half of her sophomore studio album has not been announced.

In a three-star review of the record, Tanu I. Raj wrote of ‘Bare & Rare’: “Its eight songs inspire a flurry of emotions in the listener, even if they don’t land perfectly in some places or prompt doubts about the musical approach.”