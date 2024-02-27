Chung Ha will make long-awaited return to music next month

South Korean singer Chung Ha will make her long-awaited return to music next month, her label has confirmed.

Today (February 27), Chung Ha’s label More Vision confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily that the singer will return with new music this March. It will be her first release since her 2022 studio album ‘Bare & Rare’, which featured the single ‘Sparkling’.

The singer has also since released a brand-new logo on her YouTube channel. This comes about half a year after she signed with More Vision, which is a label founded by Jay Park.

Chung Ha had left her long-time agency MNH Entertainment in March 2023, after seven years with the company. She had been with the agency since at least her appearance on the 2016 season of Mnet’s reality TV competition Produce 101, though which she won a spot in the girl group I.O.I.

Earlier this month, the singer opened up about leaving MNH Entertainment and becoming an independent artist, saying that she “didn’t know what to do when I was alone”. She added: “Even the small things, I didn’t know how to do it.”

The K-pop idol also previously spoke about how she would have left the entertainment industry to study overseas if not for the intervention of now-label boss Jay Park.

In related news, Korean-American singer Jessi ended her contract with her label More Vision in January 2024, just nine months after signing with the agency. In a statement, the label described the decision as “mutual” while saying that it would “wholeheartedly continue to support Jessi’s endeavours”.