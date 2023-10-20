Chuu says LOONA want to reunite “as soon as possible”

South Korean singer Chuu has opened up about her former girl group LOONA and whether the K-pop act would ever reunite.

Chuu touched on the future of LOONA during a recent media showcase, which she held in support of the release of her debut solo mini-album, ‘Howl’. Notably, the singer was removed from the group in November 2022 by the K-pop act’s now-former agency, Blockberry Creative.

The K-pop idol revealed that the 12 members of LOONA are still close with one another, saying that they “always play our songs to each other before the official release and boost each other’s confidence”, per The Korea Herald.

“We’ve talked countless times about the 12 of us performing together again,” Chuu added. “We’re always open to that possibility and want to make it happen as soon as possible.”

Chuu won her contract lawsuit against Blockberry Creative in August 2023, following a nearly two-year-long battle. The remaining members of LOONA have since left the K-pop agency, with many of them singing with the Jaden Jeong-founded Modhaus or the newly established CTDENM.

Member HeeJin, who signed with Modhaus, will release her new solo album ‘K’ later this month. The project will be her first solo release since 2016, when she dropped her self-titled single album ahead of LOONA’s debut.

