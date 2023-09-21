Chvrches celebrate 10 years of debut album with new versions of first two singles and classic era gig stream

Chvrches have celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album by sharing new versions of their first two singles and hosting a live premiere of one of their 2013 concerts.

The Scottish trio are currently underway with marking a new milestone in their career – celebrating 10 years since they first shared their debut album ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’.

To mark the occasion, the three-piece – consisting of Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook – have shared both a live recording and remastered version of their debut songs ‘Lies’ and ‘The Mother We Share’. This marks the first two of five previously unshared live versions of their songs, all of which will appear in their upcoming 10th Anniversary Edition of the record.

The lead single was first shared online in May 2012 and was soon followed by the latter – a track that went on to help catapult the band into the limelight. Both saw the band establish what would come to be their signature sound, blending elements of synthpop with more emotional aspects.

They were also followed by further singles ‘Recover’ and ‘Gun’, and the full-length album opened to critical acclaim following its release in September 2013.

“It feels quite strange that ‘Bones’ is almost a decade old,” said Lauren Mayberry in a press release. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

The breakthrough album was produced by the band and recorded in Cook’s Studio in Glasgow, before being mixed by Rich Costey (Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Sigur Rós). It has been remastered for this Special Edition by Gavin Lurssen, who also mastered the band’s latest album ‘Screen Violence’ (2021).

Alongside the original 12 tracks from the 2013 album, four previously unheard songs and five live tracks will also appear on the 10th Anniversary Edition.

The live tracks were recorded at Ancienne Belgique in 2013, and to mark the occasion, the trio shared a live premiere of the show last night (September 20). The unheard tracks included the recently shared ‘Manhattan’ and ‘Talking In My Sleep’, which came alongside new visualisers. Check out the Ancienne Belgique show below.

The new edition of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ is set for release on October 13. Visit here for pre-orders.

In other Chvrches news, earlier this month Mayberry played her first ever live show as a solo artist and debuted some never-before-heard material.

The gig took place at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC on September 4, and saw the singer break out renditions of Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’, debut single ‘Are You Awake’, and performances of previously unheard solo material.

She also held the breakthrough live show just one week after sharing her first solo single. At the time, the singer shared on social media that she was “flip-flopping between excitement and abject terror” when it came to her impending solo debut.

“I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises,” she said. “I am really looking forward to this chapter, and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”