Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry says lyrics of ‘How Not To Drown’ are about “the only time I ever thought about quitting the band”

Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty have reflected on their latest release ‘How Not To Drown’, featuring The Cure’s Robert Smith, explaining what the milestone collaboration means for them.

On social media, Doherty said the song’s release marked the “proudest moment of [his] life in music”, having worked with his musical idol, Smith.

“I don’t remember where I was, but I remember how I felt. Depressed, anxious, isolated and as usual, engaging in the only thing that could bring me enough equilibrium to get through the day and play the show. That is to say, I was hiding in the most remote corner of some venue making music on my laptop,” he said.

“On this particular day, I made a demo called ‘Piano Drum Ting’. Now, it’s called ‘How Not To Drown’ and it’s a collaboration between my band and my all-time music hero, Robert Smith.”

Doherty shared that he’s dealt with depression and anxiety his entire life and that he was ready to give on music before he formed the band.

“I wrote songs for years without making enough money to live. Without ‘success’. Just when I had fully given up hope of making a career out of music, my friend Campbell convinced me to try one more time with [bandmate Iain Cook]. Then I met Lauren and Chvrches was born,” Doherty said.

“I’m writing this because today is the proudest moment of my life in music. Confirmation that even when things seem like they’re at their worst, something good can grow. That whilst I may never entirely conquer my mental health issues, they can be a catalyst for something positive. Relief for a moment or something life changing.”

some things i wrote down pic.twitter.com/YOusrke5S3 — martin doherty (@doksan) June 2, 2021

Mayberry shared a similar sentiment on social media, reflecting on a time when she wanted to hang up the mic.

“These lyrics are about a time when I just wanted to disappear, and the only time I ever thought about quitting the band. I felt like I was in over my head at the deep end and not sure how to get back,” she said.

“But I did get back. And if you’ve felt like that, I hope you find your way back too. This is the chapter on what to do after they dig you up.”

Emo screed. How Not To Drown is out everywhere now. https://t.co/lPZAdDIgw8 pic.twitter.com/Nx33Bb6WCA — Lauren Mayberry (@laurenevemay) June 2, 2021

‘How Not To Drown’ is lifted from Chvrches’ newly announced fourth studio album, ‘Screen Violence’, due out August 27. The new record will explore screen violence in three main forms – on screen, by screens and through screens – with songs addressing feelings of loneliness, disillusionment, fear and more.

