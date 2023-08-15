Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry previews debut solo single ‘Are You Awake?’

Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has announced her debut solo single, ‘Are You Awake?’.

Taking to social media last night (August 14), the Scottish singer-songwriter confirmed that the track will arrive on September 1. Fans who pre-add or pre-save the upcoming song can unlock a 33-second preview snippet.

“Please give me a sign/ Give me a Hollywood line,” Mayberry sings over a delicate piano-led instrumental in the clip. “Some feelings don’t fade away with space and time/ It’s a state of mind/ It’s just a state of mind.”

Advertisement

In an accompanying video message, Mayberry said she was “flip-flopping between excitement and abject terror” over her new venture. She also attached the official cover artwork for ‘Are You Awake?’ – check it out below.

Mayberry first shared the news of her solo career last month, describing the project as a “fun, freaky, sad, weird, joyful pop playground”. Additionally, the singer announced a run of autumn headline shows in the US, UK and Europe.

Visit here for any remaining US tickets, here for UK tickets, and here for EU tickets.

The frontwoman is not the only member of Chvrches to embark on a side project. Iain Cook previously teamed up with Scott Paterson formerly of Sons & Daughters to launch their joint project, Protection.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME last year, when asked about the future of Chvrches, Cook said: “I’m pretty certain we’ll get round to album five in time, but there hasn’t really been any debate yet about when we’ll start that, but I’m sure it’s coming.”

Chvrches, meanwhile, released a standalone single called ‘Over’ back in February. It marked the first material from the synth-pop trio since their 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’. Shortly after the song’s release, Mayberry told NME: “It seemed a bit stupid to sit on it for an indeterminate amount of time until we’re ready to work on the next thing.

“So we kind of figured we would free ourselves from the self-imposed album cycle rules and just put the song out because we have it, and we’ve got loads more touring to do this year. So it felt nice to try something different for a change, go out of our comfort zone.”