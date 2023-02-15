Chvrches share teaser and announce release date of new single ‘Over’

Chvrches have shared another teaser for their upcoming new single ‘Over’, as well as announcing its release date.

The Scottish synth-pop trio posted the first snippet of the song on social media last Thursday (February 9). “OVER – Coming 2023,” they wrote at the time alongside a pre-save/pre-add link.

Yesterday (February 14), Chvrches uploaded a second clip that sees frontwoman Lauren Mayberry listening back to another part of the track. “So wake me up when it’s over,” she sings.

The band also confirmed in the caption that ‘Over’ will be released next Friday (February 24).

Chvrches said the new single serves as “a brief reprieve from the horrors of CHV4 [their fourth album, 2021’s ‘Screen Violence’]”, adding: “We finished a new song and couldn’t wait to share it with you.”

Check out the post here:

Details of the group’s fifth studio record have not yet been revealed.

Last summer, NME asked Chvrches if fans could expect any new material in the near future. “Not at present!” Mayberry responded. “We’re touring a bunch and doing mostly that for the rest of the year, and then who knows? I think we’ll figure that out as we get to it.”

The band went on to hint at potential plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, 2013’s ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’. “We talk about it in the pub,” Mayberry told NME. “We haven’t put anything into action yet.”

Synth player and singer Martin Doherty added: “Someone needs to ask us to do stuff, like for promoters to say, ‘Do you want to come and play this album?’ I’ll say yes as long as people don’t think that’s us out to pasture!

“I hate it when bands are like, ‘Oh, we can only play this old album now because we’re no longer relevant.’ I don’t want to fall into that trap.”

Chvrches were recently spotted hanging out with Hideo Kojima, leading many fans to speculate that they could be involved with the soundtrack to Death Stranding 2.

The trio were behind the title track to Kojima’s 2019 game Death Stranding, with Bring Me The Horizon, The S.L.P., Major Lazer and Khalid also contributing songs to its companion album, ‘Timefall’.