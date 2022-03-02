CHVRCHES discuss idea of second Robert Smith collaboration at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

CHVRCHES have discussed the idea of a second collaboration with The Cure‘s Robert Smith at tonight’s BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The pair collaborated last year on the song ‘How Not To Drown’, which they will perform tonight at the ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, CHVRCHES’ keys player Martin Doherty pondered the idea of working with Smith again, saying: “If you don’t ask, you don’t get.”

Vocalist Lauren Mayberry added: “Maybe after a few beers tonight we’ll push for more…” going on to joke: “Let’s just do a little album!”

Mayberry went on to reveal that she and her band had only met Smith virtually before convening in London a day ahead of their performance.

“This is the first time we’ve met in real life, yesterday at rehearsals,” she revealed. “When we did this song together it was all by email and we’ve done a couple of Zoom calls and stuff but today is the first day we’re gonna get the pints in after the performance.

“He is the coolest,” Mayberry added of Smith. “He’s just been so generous and kind to us. There’s a lot of problematic older men in music and he’s not one of them.”

Hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 has seen performances by Sam Fender and Griff and Sigrid. CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, BERWYN, Bring Me The Horizon and Rina Sawayama are yet to take the stage at the O2 Academy Brixton.

