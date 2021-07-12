Chvrches to release new single ‘Good Girls’ later tonight

Chvrches have confirmed the release of their new single ‘Good Girls’ later tonight (July 12).

The track is the latest to be previewed from the three-piece’s upcoming new album ‘Screen Violence’, which is set for release on August 27.

‘Good Girls’ will premiere on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show this evening at 6:10pm UK time.

Advertisement

The band teased its release over the weekend with a film-style poster which includes the words “I won’t apologise again…”.

Good Girls premieres tomorrow on @anniemacmanus @BBCR1. Tune in from 10:10am PT / 1:10pm ET / 6:10pm BST. pic.twitter.com/C5RuOstyFY — CHVRCHES (@CHVRCHES) July 11, 2021

‘Good Girls’ will be the third song to be released from ‘Screen Violence’, following on from April’s ‘He Said She Said’ and June’s ‘How Not to Drown’. The latter is a collaboration with The Cure‘s Robert Smith.

Speaking to NME last month about working with Smith on the song, Chvrches multi-instrumentalist Martin Doherty said: “You could have offered me a collaboration with anyone living or dead – fucking Prince, fucking Beethoven – I would still choose Robert Smith.”

Singer Lauren Mayberry added: “It’s mental! When I have to fill in my job on a form, I think about this. I never thought I would get to do this.”

Advertisement

Smith shared his sprawling remix of ‘How Not To Drown’ last month, with the track spanning over seven minutes in length.