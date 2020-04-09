Chynna, Philadelphia rapper and model, dies aged 25

Rising Philadelphia rapper and model Chynna Rogers, known mononymously as Chynna, has reportedly passed away aged 25 today (April 9).

Pitchfork and The Wrap broke the news earlier today, confirming Rogers’ death via the artist’s management. A cause of death is currently unknown, as Rogers’ manager John Miller chose not to disclose any further detail at this time.

“I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” Miller told The Wrap via email. He added that her family said, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed”.

Rogers was born in Philadelphia, but reportedly lived in Brooklyn at the time of her passing. She first found fame as a model at 14, signing with Ford Models. Rogers’ rap career began in earnest a year later, when she became affiliated with A$AP Mob. She had messaged the late A$AP Yams on Twitter, asking to be his intern. Instead, they met up and became friends instead, with Yams encouraging Rogers to write her own music. Yams acted as a mentor of sorts to Rogers, as she performed with the A$AP Mob and began releasing her own music.

Rogers achieved early viral success with her songs ‘Glen Coco’ and ‘Selfie’. Multiple EPs followed and a mixtape in 2016, entitled ‘Ninety’. Her final release was the EP ‘in case i die first’ in December of last year.

Throughout her career, Rogers spoke candidly about her struggles with opiate addiction. ‘Ninety’s title marked a three month period of sobriety, and its lyrics reflected on some of Rogers’ “darkest” periods of addiction.

“That was my goal with the project as well — to let people know they weren’t alone without having to make my whole career about being an anti-drug activist because I’m not that person. With making music, I have to share,” she told Billboard in 2017.

Rogers had been posting on her Twitter account as recently as yesterday (April 8), sharing the humorous suggestion to watch the 2005 kids superhero film Sky High. Friends and fans have flooded Twitter with tributes, and expressions of grief. Kehlani said “my heart is officially iced”, and noted she spoke to Rogers just hours before. Dom McLennon of rap collective Brockhampton said the late artist’s “music and vision was raw as fuck”.

“Chynna deserved way more love. We need to make sure to give folks their flowers while they are here to see them,” he wrote.

chynna you were fuckin hilarious bro… today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020