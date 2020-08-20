News Music News

Chynna’s first posthumous single ‘stupkid’ has been released

Marking what would have been her 26th birthday

By Greta Brereton
Chynna Rogers
Chynna Rogers performs at House Party NYC at Webster Hall on February 4, 2016. Photo credit: Nicky Digital/Corbis via Getty Images

Chynna’s first posthumous single ‘stupkid’ was released yesterday (August 19), on what would have been the late rapper’s 26th birthday.

The track, which runs just under two minutes, was produced by Eli Evnen, aka Kashaka, and sees Chynna – full name Chynna Rogers – rapping about a toxic relationship.

Listen to the song below:

The Philadelphia-born model and rapper passed away from an accidental drug overdose in April this year, aged 25.

Artists such as Dom McLennon from Brockhampton, Vince Staples, Kehlani and A$AP Rocky shared tributes to the late Rogers following her passing.

Rogers had struggled with drug addiction in the past and it was a topic she openly reflected on through her music. In 2016 she released a mixtape called ‘Ninety’ to celebrate 90-days of her sobriety, telling Billboard a year later that the album was “very reflective of the time I had spent using”.

“A lot of it was written at the darkest times of my opiate use,” she told the publication in an interview. “I saw sides of myself that I otherwise would have never seen.”

Rogers first found fame as a model at age 14, before veering into a career in music. She achieved viral success with early tracks ‘Glen Coco’ and ‘Selfie’, followed by a slew of EP’s including her final work, eerily titled ‘in case i die first’, which was released in December 2019.

