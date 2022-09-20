Ciara teases Summer Walker feature on new single ‘Better Thangs’

Ciara has teased a potential Summer Walker feature on her new single ‘Better Thangs’.

This weekend (September 18), Ciara shared an image to social media from the set of a music video, featuring two blurry figures in the background. “I’m so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?” she wrote.

Summer Walker followed up with her own post yesterday (September 19), sharing a photo of herself with mint green hair to Instagram with the caption “#betterthangs”. Ciara commented “There she go” underneath with heart eye emojis.

Ciara also shared the photo to her Instagram story and posted her own photo with bright orange hair, captioned: “Where’s my twin at??:) #BetterThangs.”

The singers previously collaborated on Walker’s 2021 track ‘Ciara’s Prayer’, which featured a spiritual narration by Ciara.

Ciara previewed a snippet of ‘Better Thangs’ on TikTok last month, but a release date has not been announced yet. Listen to the teaser below.

@ciara Sometimes you gotta live a little… Better Thangs baybeee 🤣🤘🏽 ♬ original sound – Ciara

In July this year, Ciara released single ‘Jump’ featuring viral rap group Coast Contra, her first new song in two years.

Speaking about the new track on Twitter, the singer wrote: “I’m back on my mission to make the world dance.”

In a review of Ciara’s last album ‘Beauty Marks’ NME wrote: “The R&B singer’s likeable seventh album may not be groundbreaking, but displays enough range to explain her enduring appeal since her early noughties glory days.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd last month released a remix of his ‘Dawn FM‘ song ‘Best Friends’, featuring Summer Walker.

The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – wrote on Twitter that Walker “fucking CRUSHED it“, adding that “she carried”.