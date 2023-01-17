K-pop girl group Cignature travel to new dimensions in vibrant ‘Aurora’ music video

J9 Entertainment girl group Cignature have made their comeback with a new mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’ and its title track ‘Aurora’.

On January 17 at 6PM KST, the septet released their third mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’ along with an otherworldly visual for its title track ‘Aurora’.

In the new music video, the Cignature members laze around in a bedroom, bored of their everyday lives. A spark of electricity rips open a shimmering portal to another world, and the girl group find themselves dancing atop a pastel-tinted clearing surrounded by an aurora.

“Aurora! Come here, ya ya / Come to me, ya ya / Aurora! Don’t hesitate anymore / It’s the time for just the two of us,” they sing on the bubbly chorus.

‘My Little Aurora’ marks the girl group’s first release in over a year, following their November 2021 sophomore mini-album ‘Dear Diary Moment’. Apart from its title track, the new record includes B-sides like ‘I’m Okay’, ‘Palace’ and ‘Parade’.

Cignature originally debuted as a seven-member group in February 2020 with the single ‘Nun Nu Nan Na’, which was later featured in their first mini-album ‘Listen and Speak’ in September that year. In April 2021, J9 Entertainment announced the departure of members Ye Ah and Sunn, and introduced new members Chloe and Dohee that June.

The current lineup of Cignature is Chaesol, Jeewon, Seline, Chloe, Belle, Semi and Dohee. Three of its members, namely Chaesol, Jeewon and Belle (as well as departed members Ye Ah and Sunn), had previously been part of the girl group Good Day under C9 Entertainment, which owns J9 Entertainment.