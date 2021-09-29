Cillian Murphy to return to BBC Radio 6 Music for new ‘Limited Edition’ series

Cillian Murphy will return to BBC Radio 6 Music next month to present a new series of his show Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition.

The Peaky Blinders and 28 Days Later actor previously hosted the show, which featured an eclectic mix of music, spoken word and poetry, last year.

The new six-part series of Limited Edition will begin on October 31 at 12am, and will see Murphy discussing some more of his favourite music.

The show will feature “a nocturnal playlist, made for after midnight,” according to a press release. “It is a chance to hear music from all corners of Cillian’s extensive record collection and find out why these songs hold a special place in his life.”

Tracks by the likes of Nina Simone, Yard Act, BERWYN, Brian Eno, Little Simz, BEAK> and The Beatles are all expected.

A new feature called Ask A Reasonable Question, in which listeners can quiz the actor by emailing their questions to cillian.murphy@bbc.co.uk, will also be part of the show.

“One of my favourite things in the world is playing music on my favourite radio station in the world… 6 Music,” Murphy said in a statement. “Thanks for having me back, can’t wait.”

Following the broadcast of each new episode of Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition, the next episode will be immediately available to listen to on BBC Sounds. A Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition box set, which will include all of the episodes from the autumn 2021 and autumn 2020 series, will also be available to listen to on demand on BBC Sounds in the coming weeks.

Last year Murphy recalled in an interview how his teenage band, The Sons of Mr. Green Genes, were once offered a record deal.