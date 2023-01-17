Circa Waves announce ‘Going Down Under’ Australian tour dates

Circa Waves have announced their return to Australia, playing a four-date tour of the country in May.

The ‘Going Down Under’ tour – a play on the title of the band’s newly-released fifth studio album, ‘Never Going Under’ – marks their first time touring Australia in nearly eight years. The band previously visited in 2015 to support The Wombats and perform at that year’s Splendour In The Grass festival. It also marks their first-ever headlining tour of the country.

A pre-sale for the tour, run by promoter Handsome Tours, will commence this Thursday (January 19) at 11am local time. General sale will follow on Friday (January 20), also at 11am local time. All ticketing information can be accessed via the Handsome Tours website. A full list of dates is available below.

Circa Waves released ‘Never Going Under’ last Friday (January 13). It came nearly three years following the release of its predecessor, ‘Sad Happy’. Its release was previewed by four singles throughout 2022: ‘Hell On Earth’, ‘Do You Wanna Talk’, ‘Carry You Home’ and ‘Living In The Grey’.

The Liverpudlian indie rock band first toured Australia in 2014, with only an EP titled ‘Young Chasers’ to their name at the time. The band were brought out due to being the main support act on The 1975‘s world tour, who were themselves touring in support of their self-titled debut album. Circa Waves played Splendour In The Grass and several shows with The 1975, as well as two of their own headlining shows, on that tour.

Circa Waves’ ‘Going Down Under’ tour dates are:

MAY

Tuesday 23 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Wednesday 24 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Thursday 25 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Saturday 27 – Perth, The Rechabite