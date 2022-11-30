Circa Waves share new single ‘Carry You Home’ and announce intimate album launch shows

Circa Waves have released their new single ‘Carry You Home’ – watch the video for the new song below.

The Liverpool band have also announced that they will play a run of seven intimate shows across the UK in January and February. They’re also currently gearing up to release their fifth studio album, ‘Never Going Under‘, on January 13 on Lower Third/PIAS.

‘Carry You Home’ follows on from previous singles ‘Do You Wanna Talk‘ and ‘Hell on Earth‘, the latter of which was part of a surprise EP of the same name last summer.

According to the band’s frontman Kieran Shudall, this new material marks “the start of a new era” for the band.

Speaking about the record, frontman Kieran Shudall explained: “‘Never Going Under’ speaks to that uniquely modern phenomenon of genuinely not knowing what type of world our kids are going to find themselves in in 30 years.

“Physically, environmentally, politically we are completely in the unknown. That scares us all but ultimately we know we can never give up on the future because how can you?”

He continued: “The songs on the album are written differently from the previous work we’ve put out. They are written from the perspective of my son and also from my own current experience of the climate today.

“Circa waves have always had a certain world view, but now it’s through that lens of being a Father and still not knowing what the hell is going on. ‘Never Going Under’ is a snapshot of the fear we all feel today and the resilience we will need to get through it.”

Speaking of their forthcoming tour, he added: “We really wanna see you all close up for some really, really small intimate rock n roll shows. It’s gonna get sweaty and loud. See you down the front!”

Circa Waves’ full upcoming dates are below. Visit here for tickets.

JANUARY 2023

12 – Kingston, Pryzm

13 – Bournemouth, Old Fire Station

14 – Chalk, Brighton

15 – Totnes, The Barrel House

FEBRUARY 2023

9 – York, The Crescent

10 – Liverpool, The Cavern

11 – Dundee, Beat Generator

The band played a number of festivals last summer, including Reading & Leeds, Benicassim and Community Festival in London, at the latter of which NME noted that the band pulled “a massive crowd” but suffered from “some on-stage technical problems”.