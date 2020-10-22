Citizen Kay returns with upfront new single ‘Don’t Blink’

Canberra-based hip-hop artist Citizen Kay is back with a brand new single, the upfront and anthemic ‘Don’t Blink’.

Self-produced by Kay, the new release, out today (October 23), is exemplary of Kay’s extensive dynamic range and distinct hip-hop stylings.

In a press release, Kay talked about the inspiration behind ‘Don’t Blink’, saying, “It’s basically about complacency. There can be a very fine line between being understanding or patient and being complacent.”

“There’s a time for silence and observation and a time for action and blunt conversation. Both are necessary.

“This is me exploring my potential complacency and questioning my next moves, questioning my motives and questioning my actions.”

Listen to ‘Don’t Blink’ now:

The song follows on from Kay’s collaborative single with Genesis Owusu, ‘Funny Business’, released in March. The song marked the rapper’s first new music in a year.

Upon that single’s release, Kay said he had more new material but was unsure when it would be released.

Kay’s last full-length album, ‘Belly of the Beast’, came out in 2017, and was followed by a single entitled ‘Ego’ last year.

Kay’s 2015 debut album ‘With The People’ and his 2014 EP ‘Demokracy’ were both nominated for an ARIA Award for Best Urban Album in 2015 and 2016 respectively.