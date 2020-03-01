Citizen Kay shares music video for ‘Funny Business’ with Genesis Owusu

Canberra rapper Citizen Kay has shared a music video for his new single ‘Funny Business’ featuring his brother and fellow MC Genesis Owusu. Watch it below.

‘Funny Business’ sees Citizen Kay take a new R&B direction. The video, directed by Nic Vevers, features the rappers in ’80s corporate clothing holding satellite phones.

Advertisement

In a press statement, Kay said the song “explores our relationship with mainstream media and how we’re expected to trust it all without question”.

“People need to find their own truths. Stop adopting everything you read or see without researching it for yourself.”

Kay’s last full-length album ‘Belly of the Beast’ came out in 2017, though a new single ‘Ego’ arrived last year. In a recent interview with Australian Music Scene, the MC said he had more new material but was unsure when it would be released.

Genesis Owusu released the double A side single ‘Good Time’ and ‘Simmer Down’ in August last year. His other double A side release of the year, ‘WUTD’ and ‘Vultures’, received an ARIA nomination for Best Soul/R&B Release. The artist is currently working on his debut album, and will feature on Irish producer Jacknife Lee’s upcoming solo record ‘The Jacknife Lee’. Owusu’s next tour date is booked for La Magnifique Festival in Reims, France on June 26-28.